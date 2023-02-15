ROME – Those who want to learn more about electric cars, drive the latest generation models and try to recharge with different technologies have a new place to go. Kia Italia has inaugurated its first Energy House in Rome at the Enel X Store on Corso Francia. In the square in front of the new multifunctional space, the charging infrastructure managed by Enel X Way is available, which has six high-power stations each capable of reaching 350 kW, 22 kW WayPole columns and the innovative WayMedia digital panel with two WayBoxes of the type intended for home charging.

In the coming months at the Kia Energy House in Rome it will be possible to obtain information on the electric mobility of the future according to the vision of the brand and to participate in meetings and events dedicated not only to mobility solutions but also to the knowledge of modern Korean culture. The great transformation of the Kia brand that has taken place in recent months, which has seen the birth of a completely new logo and the presentation of a very ambitious program for the development and launch of a range with exclusively electric drive on the main world markets, has a lot to do with great momentum towards the future of South Korea.

In the first Italian Kia Energy Store, the electric car will be explained to school children and will be the subject of meetings with centers of excellence and university students, but there will also be space for the music of the K-Pop bands that have conquered the world market, the food and the technological excellence of Made in Korea. A very interesting experiment, in which electric mobility is proposed as one of the elements with which to build the sustainable future of the planet.

For now, Kia Italia has decided to have the Energy House in the Enel X Store in Corso Francia in Rome until the end of June, but it is possible that the project could have a longer duration, given that the date has already been announced. opening of a second Kia Energy Store in Milan within the year and the arrival on our market of the large Kia EV9 electric SUV at the end of 2023 is confirmed.

“Kia aims to conquer the leadership in electric mobility – says Giuseppe Bitti, managing director of the brand in Italy – and the Energy House offers the public and our current and potential customers the opportunity to better understand the ambitions of the group and the future scenario of mobility”. Kia’s electric expansion program foresees that by 2027 the brand will have 14 battery-powered models available on the price list, with the aim of reaching a 6.6% share of the global electric market (excluding China ). In addition to the launch of new models, the Kia electric revolution also foresees the arrival of unprecedented mobility services offered with zero-emission vehicles and an important role for future PBVs – Purpose based vehicles, electric vehicles built specifically to meet specific mobility needs of the future, such as e-commerce product deliveries and shared use in large urban areas.