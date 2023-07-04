Hair shaved, fingers broken, kicked in the face: Russian journalist and lawyer beaten in Chechnya

The photo posted on telegram from Sergey Babinets, head of Team Protiv Pytok (“Squad Against Torture”, Crew Against Torture – Cat), shows her on a hospital bed, dirty and with both hands bandaged. The journalist Yelena Milashinaknown for her works for Novaya Gazeta and considered the heir of Anna Politkovskayawas brutally attacked in Chechnyatogether with the lawyer Alexander Nemov. To write about what happened to the two is The Moscow Times which cites complaints of Memorial e Crew Against Torture (Cat).

The two had arrived at Grozny to follow the trial against Zarema Musaevamother of human rights activists in Chechnya and wife of a federal judge arrested in 2022. The woman is defended by Nemov. Several men with their faces covered, he writes Novaya Gazetathey hit with clubs e kicks – even in the face – the journalist and the lawyer, have removed the mobile phones and destroyed equipment and documents. Milashina suffered a head injury and broken fingers on one hand, Nemov he has been stabbed in the leg and is struggling to speak and move. Sergei Babinets of the Cat posted a photo of the reporter with the mani bandaged and the dirty head of “zeljonka,” he writes Republic, “a green-colored antiseptic often used against opponents to ‘brand’ them”. To the reporter – that already in 2020 she had been the victim of an assault a Grozny with his lawyer – his hair was shaved off. “Tied handson my knees, gun to the head.. A classic kidnapping, as it was once done. They hadn’t seen each other for a long time. They immobilized the taxi driver and they threw him out of the car, got into the car, bent the testathey tied me up manithey put me in knee, they put the gun to my head. They did everything nervously and so they couldn’t tie my hands,” she said Milashina in the hospital.

The process – Zarema Musaeva was sentenced today to 5 years and 6 months’ imprisonment for defrauding and assaulting a police officer. There Musaeva is wife of Saidi Yangulbaeva former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya. His children are Abubakar Yangulbaevhuman rights activist, e Ibragim Yangulbaev, who considers himself a co-founder of the opposition movement Adat. They both left Chechnya after her mother, according to activists, was kidnapped by Chechen security forces a Nizhny Novgorodin Russia, and had been taken to Chechnya.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

