Halloween at the Bioparco Zoom – Mondo Japan

Do you want to experience one of the scariest events of the year in a very particular and fun way? Then go for the Halloween celebrations to the Zoom Bioparco in Cumiana in the province of Turin. Until November 5th, in addition to being able to see animals from the various continents of the world: from lions to tigers, from hippos to camels, from penguins to lemurs… in this period you will be welcomed by displays dedicated to Halloween, as well as entertainers, concerts and storytellers thrilling, to celebrate with the whole family or friends, in a fun way, a scary party.

Among the initiatives there is “El Fuego Show”, a spectacular performance in the Stone Temple, of the juggler “White Dragon” who performs performances with fire. An evocative and engaging representation that becomes magical and mystical as the sun goes down.

Among pumpkins and masks dedicated to the “Fiesta de los Muertos”, you will participate in shows and music with mariachis and themed bands, costume parades and be able to take photographs among witches, pots and cult creatures from horror works, as well as the possibility of applying make-up the little ones to scare mum and dad.

Among the various thematic installations, the beach with all the skeletons: the Skeleton Coast or the mysterious Monster areas scattered throughout the Park.

A thrilling day that will thrill anyone.

Share this: Facebook

X

