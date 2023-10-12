Hamas Horrors: Israel Condemns Beheading and Burning of Babies in Recent Attacks

Israeli Government Denounces Hamas for Beheading and Burning Babies in Recent Attack

Jerusalem, Israel – The Israeli government has condemned the “horrifying and monstrous” attack carried out by the Islamist group Hamas, which resulted in the beheading and burning of babies and the murder of children. This attack, which occurred last Saturday, sparked the current conflict in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office took to social media on Thursday to share pictures of babies burned at the hands of Hamas. Additionally, a senior Army official reported discovering a decapitated baby in an Israeli community near Gaza, with other colleagues witnessing similar gruesome sights, although no specific number was provided.

As the number of casualties from the Hamas offensive continues to rise, surpassing 1,300 deaths in Israel, a member of the Israeli Army’s medical team revealed that he personally found a baby with its head cut off among the more than 100 people murdered in Kibbutz Beeri. This shocking revelation was corroborated by reserve colonel Golan Vach, head of the National Rescue Unit in the Army’s Internal Front Command, who stated that his team had found several decapitated children.

Vach emphasized that such acts cannot be attributed to accidental causes, stating, “I don’t think a baby with its head cut off is an accident, a missile doesn’t do this.” His belief is that terrorism involves entering the homes of innocent people and committing heinous acts, such as killing mothers and beheading babies – scenes witnessed by his unit in recent days.

Referring to the images shared on social media, Vach described them as “horrifying photographs of babies murdered and burned by the monsters of Hamas,” comparing the group to the Islamic State due to their inhumane actions.

Meanwhile, a member of the ZAKA emergency teams, responsible for recovering bodies, reported observing numerous cases of dead children, including infants as young as one or two months old, burned and still smoldering when carried away. The member also mentioned cases of torture, rape, and victims burned alive.

Yossi Landau, the head of ZAKA in the southern area of Israel, recounted a particularly distressing scene of finding a pregnant woman brutally murdered in her home. The woman’s stomach had been cut open, exposing a fetus still attached to the umbilical cord, while the mother had been shot in the head.

The Israeli government’s dissemination of these shocking details and images aims to highlight the brutal nature of Hamas’ actions, further solidifying the perception that the group is inhuman and comparable to the Islamic State. As the conflict continues, the world watches with concern, hoping for a resolution that will bring peace and stability to the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

