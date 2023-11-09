Hamas raped women at a festival in Israel | Info

Hamas members are suspected of raping women at a festival in Israel.

Investigators from Israel’s national crime unit Lahav 433 collected evidence of sexual abuse by Hamas fighters during the deadly attack on October 7, Israeli media reported, The Telegraph writes. One of the girls who was at the festival, who managed to survive by sheer luck, said yes hiding from terrorists and on that occasion she saw how the attackers gang-raped a young girl and then killed her.

“While I was hiding, out of the corner of my eye I saw an armed assailant raping her“, said the girl. As she said, the same woman was later raped by another member of Hamas, after which they shot her in the head and mutilated her body.

Another girl, who was hiding in the same place, said that she did not see the rapes, but heard about them from other survivors. Members of the Zak group, who were the first to arrive at the massacre site and collect the bodies of those killed at the festival and in the kibbutzim, also said they saw the bodies of young women with signs of abuse.

Israeli authorities say they are holding hundreds of suspects allegedly involved in the attack on Hamas. Israeli authorities did not immediately report the rapes, but Hamas members paraded through the streets of Gaza with some of the women they had taken hostage. One of them is Shani Luk, who was one of the visitors to the festival and whose mutilated body was driven by Hamas in a pickup truck.

She was later confirmed dead after bone fragments matching her DNA were found.

