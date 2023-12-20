Hamas rejected an agreement with Israel for another humanitarian pause that allows exchanges of hostages for prisoners

The head of the political office of the Islamist group Hamas, Ismael Haniyeh, discussed today in Cairo with the head of Egyptian Intelligence, General Abbas Kamel, several proposals to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and rejected the release of 40 Israeli civilians in exchange for a temporary truce, various sources reported.

The discussion between the two included various proposals to address the cessation of Israel’s attacks against the Palestinian enclave, among which stands out a temporary ceasefire of up to a week in exchange for Hamas releasing 40 Israeli prisoners, including women, children, and non-military men, Palestinian sources in Cairo informed the EFE agency on condition of anonymity.

“This truce can be renewable if an understanding is reached on new categories and exchange standards,” added the source, who noted that these are “ideas that were discussed by the US administration.”

According to this same informant, after having put the proposals and conditions of Hamas and Israel on the table, the head of the political office of the Islamist group clarified that he would present these options to Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, since Saleh Al Arouri, vice president of the party, “because they are the ones who make the decisions of this truce.” But according to The Wall Street Journal, the offer was rejected by Hamas. With this proposal, Israel sought the release of remaining hostage women, children and elderly people in need of urgent medical treatment. In exchange, the Israeli military would suspend its ground and air operations in Gaza for a week and allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave, Egyptian officials said.

“Officials said Hamas’ rejection did not represent a failure in negotiations, but rather an effort to pressure Israel to offer more concessions,” The Wall Street Journal clarified.

On the other hand, an informed security source, who also requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, told EFE that the development of the meeting was “positive” and “serious steps were achieved to reach an agreement to stop the Israeli attacks against Gaza” and exchange prisoners between Israel and Hamas with the proposals addressed.

According to this security source, Egypt made a great effort in mediation to persuade the two parties “to return to the truce and stop the attacks,” although in this case it pointed out that the pause could be “more than 4 days”. Furthermore, he stressed that “those gathered today felt a clear desire on the part of the Hamas delegation to declare a ceasefire and implement a prisoner exchange,” at the same time that Egypt conveyed to the Hamas delegation the Israeli proposal and “the real desire for a ceasefire and to declare a truce.”

On the other hand, EFE’s Palestinian source stated that a delegation led by the secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziad al Nakhalah, will arrive in Cairo at the beginning of next week at the invitation of Egypt, “in the framework of the discussions aimed at to stop war and aggression, seek a ceasefire and achieve a comprehensive exchange agreement with Israel.”

Haniyeh is expected to participate in a tripartite meeting that will include Al Nakhalah and Abas Kamel next Saturday. Yesterday, Hamas warned in a statement that it will not negotiate the release of hostages while Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip continues, but they were “open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression against our people and opening the crossings for bring aid and relief to the Palestinians.” (With information from EFE)