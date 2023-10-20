Hamas Releases American Hostages, Highlighting Humanitarian Reasons

Hamas Releases Two American Hostages, Mother and Daughter, from Gaza

(CNN) – In a surprising turn of events, Hamas has released two American hostages, identified as a mother and her daughter, on Friday. A person familiar with the negotiations and a diplomatic source confirmed the release. The hostages were handed over to the Red Cross and are currently en route out of Gaza, according to the source involved in the negotiations. The decision to release the hostages was made for humanitarian reasons, primarily due to the poor health of the mother, as stated by the same source.

The destination of the hostages remains uncertain, with it being unclear whether they will depart for Egypt or Israel.

This release comes after intense negotiations between Qatar and Hamas, which were initiated after Hamas abducted approximately 200 individuals in Israel on October 7.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida acknowledged Qatar’s efforts in facilitating the release, stating, “In response to Qatar’s efforts, the Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons and to demonstrate to the American people and to the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist government are false and unfounded.”

Currently, neither the White House nor the Israeli prime minister’s office has commented on the situation. CNN has reached out to the Red Cross for further information.

