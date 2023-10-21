Hamas Releases US Hostages in Gaza Strip: Qatar’s Efforts Result in Humanitarian Release

Hamas Releases Two US Citizens Held Hostage in Gaza Strip

Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, has freed two hostages it had been holding captive. Yehudit Raanan, 59, and her daughter Nathalie Raanan, 18, both US citizens, were released by the terrorist group for humanitarian reasons. The release was facilitated by the efforts of Qatar. The two women were captured on October 7 while visiting Kibbutz Nachal Oz in Israel to celebrate Yehudit’s mother’s birthday. They were transferred from Gaza to Egypt and then to Israel, where they were reunited with their relatives. Israel, the United States, and Qatar have all reaffirmed their commitment to continue efforts to secure the release of other hostages.

In response to escalating attacks from Lebanon, Israel has evacuated the town of Kiryat Shmona on its border. Hezbollah and Hamas cells have been launching anti-tank missiles and rockets at the town. Near the town of Margaliot, an Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in an attack by an armed terrorist, who was subsequently eliminated. The Israeli army has been responding to these attacks with artillery and drones, targeting the sources of the attacks and eliminating several terrorists.

As part of its ongoing air offensive against Hamas, the Israeli army eliminated Mahmoud Sabih, a senior member responsible for the terrorist group’s weapons capabilities. Additionally, a commander of Hamas’ naval force, who was involved in a surprise attack on October 7, was also killed. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have stated their preparedness to face potential threats from Yemen, as missiles and drones were recently launched against Israel, which were intercepted by the United States.

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, informed the Foreign and Defense Committee of the Knesset that the war against Hamas will consist of three stages. The first stage, currently underway, involves an intense air and soon-to-be ground offensive against the militant group. The second stage will focus on eliminating any remaining pockets of resistance in Gaza after Hamas has been defeated. Finally, the third stage aims to establish a new regime and a new security reality that removes Israel’s responsibility for the Palestinian enclave, ensuring peace for both the inhabitants of Gaza and Israelis in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has urged Congress to approve a financial package worth $106 billion. $14 billion of this package will be allocated for military assistance to Israel. The request comes amidst a dispute between Republicans in Congress over the election of a new leader for the House of Representatives, causing a legislative deadlock.

Now, more than ever, it is crucial for all parties involved to find diplomatic solutions and work towards lasting peace in the region.

