Tragedy Strikes in Florida: Mother Commits Murder-Suicide, Leaving Two Children Dead

Tragic Murder-Suicide Leaves Two Children Dead in Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, FLORIDA – In a heartbreaking incident, two young children were found dead in their home in Sanford, Florida on Friday morning. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis M. Lemma announced at a press conference that the case appears to be a murder-suicide.

The initial discovery was made by two fishermen, one of whom was an off-duty Seminole County firefighter. They were on the lake when they came across the body of a woman, later identified as Catorreia Hutto. Authorities then proceeded to Hutto’s address on Alexander Avenue, where they made a chilling discovery.

“When officers arrived to conduct a welfare check, they entered the home and found the two children in bed, who at first appeared to be sleeping and later confirmed they were deceased,” Sheriff Lemma revealed.

The children, identified as Ahmad and Ava Jackson, were found dead in a bunk bed in the house. Authorities found a firearm and bullets in the bedroom of the residence. While there were no signs of trauma on the children’s bodies, the sheriff described the incident as an apparent case of murder-suicide.

The sheriff also mentioned that the family may have been facing financial difficulties. The house, where the incident occurred, was built through a partnership with the organization Habitat for Humanity. Inside the residence, little food and furniture were found, suggesting a possible struggle.

“It seemed like the family might have been struggling financially,” Sheriff Lemma stated.

Authorities have been in contact with Hutto’s mother, who mentioned her daughter’s long struggle with depression. However, there were no indications that Hutto would be capable of such violence towards her children or take her own life.

In light of this tragic incident, it is important to bring attention to mental health issues and provide resources for those in need. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free assistance 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or through text at 741741.

As investigations continue into this devastating murder-suicide, the community is left mourning the loss of two young lives.

