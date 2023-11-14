Home » Hamas releases video of an IDF soldier taken hostage: “Dead in Israeli attack”. The army: “Killed during captivity”
World

Hamas releases video of an IDF soldier taken hostage: “Dead in Israeli attack”. The army: “Killed during captivity”

by admin
Hamas releases video of an IDF soldier taken hostage: “Dead in Israeli attack”. The army: “Killed during captivity”

The Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, military arm of Hamasthey released the video of an Israeli soldier, Noah Marciano, kidnapped on October 7. The 19-year-old soldier was first shown in a video in which she identifies herself and says she has been held for four days, then in some images, she is dead. According to the Brigades, the 19-year-old was killed in an Israeli air attack on November 9th: as reported Haaretz Marciano served as an Army observer at a base near Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

The IDF initially confirmed only the kidnapping, speaking of “inhuman forms of psychological terrorism” through the dissemination of videos. Then, today, Tuesday 14 November, he also confirmed the death of the soldier who was included in the army’s list of fallen soldiers. The IDF also dismissed her accusations, saying that she “was killed by barbaric assassins in the course of her imprisonment.”

See also  Turkey, trucks on the crowd: 16 dead and 29 injured

You may also like

Military actions in Gaza for another 2 months....

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

American shock victory at home – Gus Schumacher...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

“The railway network in Sicily is inadequate”, commuters’...

Finnish DNA chooses Juniper for the new data...

12 dead reported after confrontation in Miguel Alemán,...

Mac McClung and Damian Lillard repeat as champions

Onde assistir: Luton Town x Manchester United

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy