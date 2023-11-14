Hamas releases video of an IDF soldier taken hostage: “Dead in Israeli attack”. The army: “Killed during captivity”

The Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, military arm of Hamasthey released the video of an Israeli soldier, Noah Marciano, kidnapped on October 7. The 19-year-old soldier was first shown in a video in which she identifies herself and says she has been held for four days, then in some images, she is dead. According to the Brigades, the 19-year-old was killed in an Israeli air attack on November 9th: as reported Haaretz Marciano served as an Army observer at a base near Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

The IDF initially confirmed only the kidnapping, speaking of “inhuman forms of psychological terrorism” through the dissemination of videos. Then, today, Tuesday 14 November, he also confirmed the death of the soldier who was included in the army’s list of fallen soldiers. The IDF also dismissed her accusations, saying that she “was killed by barbaric assassins in the course of her imprisonment.”

