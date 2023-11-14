Home » Scandal in Czech hockey: Remember that, idiots! the owner of the club was on a rampage, throwing blind sticks
Sports

Scandal in Czech hockey: Remember that, idiots! the owner of the club was on a rampage, throwing blind sticks

by admin

After five games without a full point gain, the Znojmo hockey players finally took control when they beat Třebíč 4:2 at home in the Chance League and jumped to twelfth place in the table of the second highest competition. Nevertheless, after the match, more is being talked about than about the result, about the incident that took place in the substitution of the home team and in the bowels of the stadium after the end of the second period and before the beginning of the third.

See also  Ski and school, the challenge of the Olympian Daniela Ceccarelli to help student athletes to excel on both fronts

You may also like

Breakthrough with zero medals, Wenzhou boy Wang Renjing...

How long will Thomas Tuchel remain Bayern coach?

NBA officials expected a more watchable All-Star Game....

FC Bayern | Criticism from Lothar Matthäus: “Thomas...

LeBron James once again opens the door to...

Apartment for sale in Palma with a tenant...

Wang Renjing, a young man from Zhejiang who...

That’s why the fearless fighter is so important

Jelena Ostapenko returns to the top 10 of...

Revolt of the fans: Are investors destroying football?,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy