The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yusaf, was officially elected as the first minister of Scotland after a vote in the Scottish Parliament, Sky News reports.

Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 after eight years in office. Yesterday, the Scottish ruling SNP announced Humza Yusaf as the winner of the elections for party leader.

He is a Muslim who serves as the head of the Scottish government, Anadolia reported. His father is a Pakistani who immigrated to Scotland in the 1960s, while his mother was born in Kenya. Yusaf (37) was born in Glasgow.

The majority of members of the Scottish Parliament supported Yousaf’s candidacy for the position of First Minister of the country, despite the fact that the leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Labor Anas Sauvar and the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton also ran for the post.

The new First Minister will be sworn in tomorrow in Edinburgh.

