Handball camp RK Borac ŽRK Borac 2023 | Sport

Handball club Borac m:tel and Women’s handball club Borac jointly organize a camp for boys and girls aged 12 to 16 in Banja Luka.

Source: MONDO/Nebojša Šatara

After a multi-year break, men’s and women’s handball club Borac is organizing a camp from June 24 to 30 with eminent experts who will help participants become future champions.

Vladimir Branković, the director of Borca m:tel pointed out that he also took his handball steps in the camp of the Banja Luka club, which this year will have completely free seminars for coaches, where lectures will be given by renowned experts.

“This is just one of the activities of RK Borac in the last six months. We had a tournament of pioneers, boys from Cetinje, Crvena zvezda and Gračanica came to us, then we had the mini handball final in Banja Luka with more than 300 participants, and especially we are proud of the BEMA league, in which more than 15 schools and nearly 500 children participated. Next year, more schools from suburban settlements have been announced, so we will make a big story. We were also contacted by Sarajevo and Mostar with the idea of ​​playing a joint tournament , which would be a very nice thing. I am also proud that there are camps of Branko Janković, Mladen Bojinović and the Jahorin camp with about three or four hundred boys, who will socialize and learn to play handball.” said Branković and added that in cooperation with ŽRK Borac, they will continue to proudly deal with younger selections.

According to him, they owe special thanks to the support of Republika Srpska president Milorad Dodik, who promised help in all club projects, as well as in solving problems related to the space in Srpska street 4 (Mek Tir pub).

Also, Branković revealed that the plan is to build the Borca m:tel sports hall, which is why they were recently at a meeting with the mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković.

“We were looking for potential funds for the construction of the hall. We found some financiers, but we need space and a building permit. In order to make some progress in the European sense, we need a sports hall. The mayor accepted it and said that in the next 10 days to submit potential places where we could build it”, added Branković.

He did not say much about the team for the next season and the arrival of the new coach Irfan Smajlagić, whose return to Banjaluka was announced, stressing that the public will be informed about everything in a timely manner.

“The team is currently being assembled, you heard that Irfan Smajlagić is coming, nothing has been finalized yet. When it is signed, we will inform the public in a timely manner.” underlined the director of the Banja Luka club.

His colleague from the Borac Women’s Handball Club Darko Savić he explained that the camp should have been held three years ago.

“It should have been implemented three years ago, but the corona virus prevented us. Today we can proudly say that the Borac Handball Camp is active again, and what makes me especially happy is that we filled the female quota of 35 participants literally in one day. I hope that this will become a tradition and that every year we will bring world handball names from whom we will receive support and from whom we will be able to learn something in terms of club organization”, said Savić and also thanked the president of the RS Milorad Dodik for supporting the club’s activities.

“We are happy that they recognized our work, five years ago we did not have a single youth selection, and now we are constantly winning medals. I proudly point out that ŽRK Borac has all the younger categories and we are winning trophies. And this camp will give us an additional wind at our backs , so that children from the region would recognize our club and city as a target place for their own development”.

Savić also pointed out that RK Borac is the project holder and that he is grateful that ŽRK Borac uses its infrastructure and human resources.

“Our cooperation and mutual relations are the pride of the city and the Republic, the relations are literally like those of a brother and sister. I would like everyone to have this kind of relationship, so our sport would certainly progress faster”.

The director of Osica added that practically the entire team from the previous season remained in the club (except for Božana Ćutković and Duška Tintor, who ended their careers).

“Three players will be reassigned from Borca 2, who won the title. It is a formula to create the first team from our own team with two potential reinforcements from the side. We have a good team and I hope that this year will be marked by Lana Lončar, Milana Railić and other players, and that they will show their full potential in domestic and European competitions. ŽRK Borac is the best placed in Europe of all the clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, I hope for an attractive rival like Borussia Dortmund, to fill up ‘Borik’ again and repeat last season’s success (visiting Benfica, prim.aut)”.

Damir Hasanovićgeneral secretary of the Banja Luka club, is of the opinion that a kind of “highlight” of the upcoming camp will be a seminar for coaches on various and very important handball topics.

“The lecturers are Celja’s general manager Miroslav Benicki, Abas Arslanagić, a celebrated Olympian, Marko Isaković from Serbia, Velimir Petković from Banja Luka, who is currently the coach of Russia and has won three IHF Cups in his career. His special guest will be Anel Mahmutefendić, also from Banja Luka , who is Gumersbach’s assistant coach. We will also have Branko Tamšaj, coach of Nekse, who founded a youth school in Celje. The seminar is free and open to everyone. For the women’s part of the camp, the guest will be Svetlana Ceca Kitić, the best handball player in history.” said Hasanović and added that all seminars are planned in the “Borik” hall.

The head coach at the Banja Luka camp is Mirko Mikić, who emphasized that he was honored to be selected to be the coordinator.

“Currently, we have 62 registered children, which is the optimal number from my experience for daily quality work. The girls have an advantage, so Nikola Bijelić, Sanja Veselić, Marija Šehovac and Dragana Vukosavljević will work with them. If necessary, one of the male coaches will also step in, and apart from me, Aleksandar Međedović, Dositej Perić, Srđan Bilandžić, Dr. Nenad Radjevic will work as the main fitness trainer, there is also an option for Nebojša Grahovac and Vladimir Vranješ to come. Besides the lectures, which Hasanović talked about, these experts will also do demonstration training for advanced groups that will be attended by other coaches. Training sessions will be held twice a day in ‘Borik’ and the Center hall, and at the beginning there will be initial measurements to see the physical-motor ability of the participants, as well as a test of tactical training in the basic elements of handball. A then we move on with the plans with the aim of getting to what is approximately done in senior handball. I hope that the children will learn new things, that they will leave happy and satisfied, just like us, and that we will repeat the camp next year as well.”Mikić concluded.