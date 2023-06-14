Open letter from the independent welfare service: Hausengel supports the urgent appeal to relieve social services

Ebsdorfergrund – Hausengel, one of the leading providers of nursing and care services, joins the open letter of the independent welfare care NRW and supports the demand for a secure refinancing for social services, facilities and nursing services. The letter refers, among other things, to the precarious situation of the nursing staff and the existential situation of social services.

The Freie Wohlfahrtspflege NRW emphasizes that the social institutions and services are in an extremely critical situation. The lack of refinancing of services by health and care insurance companies has already driven numerous outpatient care services into insolvency. There is an urgent need to reduce cost pressures and ease the financial burden on social and care services.

Hausengel also shares this concern and is affected by the high costs. The company operates 4 outpatient care services in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse and pays its employees the standard wages – but refinancing by the health and care insurance funds is still pending. In order to ensure that the employees are paid appropriately, Hausengel makes advance payments. This challenge results from the introduction of the tariff obligation in geriatric care, which has been in effect since September last year.

In order to improve the situation, Hausengel sees optimization potential in processes such as route planning, the use of specialists, office organization and the billing of services – but this is not a permanent solution. Sarah Kessler, authorized signatory at Hausengel, emphasizes: “We welcome the fact that skilled workers should be appropriately remunerated. However, we face the challenge that refinancing is still pending. How long are we supposed to withstand this burden? It’s frustrating that the “Politics are letting us down in this situation. Although we may be able to save costs and make improvements by intensively examining the processes mentioned, this alone cannot be a long-term solution.”

When wages rise, rates for care workers and those in need must also rise. Otherwise, it’s ultimately the elderly who suffer the consequences, Kessler warns.

You can find the link to the open letter from the independent welfare organization in North Rhine-Westphalia to Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst here:

About the Hausengel group of companies

According to the principle of “all-round care”, the house angels have been offering outpatient specialist care as well as so-called “24-hour care” in their own home since 2005. Hausengel GmbH offers outpatient care for the sick and elderly at four locations in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. The company offers care in a home community (so-called “24-hour care”) nationwide. The company’s own corporate structure in Eastern Europe with locations in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Croatia ensures the high quality standards of the corporate group. The Hausengel Academy, the in-house training provider, where all Hausengel caregivers are trained, is certified according to the AZAV guidelines of the Federal Employment Agency and is the only company in the industry to offer the IHK training “caregiver in the home environment”. Hausengel is a founding member of the Federal Working Group for Foreign Caregivers (BAGAP), which promotes the exchange of experience and networking on all aspects of recruiting and employing foreign caregivers.