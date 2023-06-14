Home » Announcement of the Office of the Leading Group of the Fifth National Economic Census of the State Council on Launching the Special Website for the Fifth National Economic Census
Announcement of the Office of the Leading Group of the Fifth National Economic Census of the State Council on Launching the Special Website for the Fifth National Economic Census

According to the Regulations on the National Economic Census, my country will carry out the fifth national economic census in 2023. In order to make full use of the information network to carry out the census publicity, publicize the economic census to the grassroots census personnel, the general census objects and the public, disseminate census knowledge, and better promote the work of the fifth national economic census, the official website of the fifth national economic census will be released in the near future Officially available online, the website is: http://www.stats.gov.cn/zt_18555/zdtjgz/zgjjpc/d5cjjpc5/. The official website of the Fifth National Economic Census is managed by the Office of the Leading Group of the Fifth National Economic Census of the State Council.

The official website of the fifth national economic census has set up 7 first-level columns, which are “census highlights, bulletin boards, local news, economic census style, publicity products, economic census knowledge and media focus”. The main contents of the columns of “Census Highlights” and “Bulletin” are the work dynamics of important meetings of the fifth national economic census and relevant document notices; Display the excellent deeds and typical work experience of census agencies at all levels; the “Propaganda Products” column mainly displays the promotional products related to the fifth national economic census; The fifth national economic census business knowledge-related information; the “Media Focus” column mainly displays relevant media’s publicity reports on the fifth national economic census.

Welcome to pay attention to the official website of the fifth national economic census, and put forward valuable opinions on our work!

Office of the Leading Group for the Fifth National Economic Census of the State Council

June 5, 2023

