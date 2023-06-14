Fast bill payment with the dedicated lane in 10 post offices in the province of Chieti

A lane dedicated exclusively to the payment of current account slips. It is the new feature thought by Italian post to meet the needs of citizens and reduce waiting time at the counters.

The service is available in 10 post offices in the province of Chieti: via Spaventa and via breaking latest news a Chietivia Duca degli Abruzzi a Francavilla al Mare, Guardiagrelevia Guido Rosato and via Vittorio Veneto a They throwCorso Matteotti a Ortona, Sambucetovia dello Sport a Saint Salvo and via Giulio Cesare a Vast.

It is possible to book the operation at the entrance to the post offices via the queue management totem by selecting the “Bulletins” button or remotely, via PC on the site poste.it or from tablets and smartphones from the “Post Office”, “BancoPosta” and “PostePay” apps.

How to book your shift remotely. To book on the site poste.it and using the “Post Office” app, simply click on “Search post offices and book”, enter the desired location, locate the post office of interest, click on the “Book” button and, on the next screen, choose the interest, including “Bulletins”, “Poste e Pacchi”, “Spid” and “All other operations”. The system allows for two types of “electronic ticket” to be presented to the post office: on the one hand, the item “choose date and time”, to book your shift at a desired time and date; on the other the voice “take the number now”, to get in line “virtually”, even if you are not physically in a post office, and know the number of customers waiting for the desired service.

If you have selected the item “choose date and time” a QR Code will be generated which, in the event of late or early arrival with respect to the booking time, will be “validated” upon arrival on the optical reader of the waiting manager present in the room, to be called from the first free counter. Choosing the item “take the number now”, instead an electronic ticket will be generated, similar to the one issued in the post office, to be presented at the counter. Once the ticket has been obtained, it will be sufficient to go to the previously identified Poste Italiane office and carry out the chosen operation.