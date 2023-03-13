Home World Handball players beat Zrinjski | Sport
Handball players from Borca outplayed Mostar women on their home court.

Source: Promo/ŽRK Borac

Borca handball players registered their first triumph in the spring part of the BiH Premier League this Sunday.

After losing in the duels with Gruda (26:36) and Hadžići (23:21), the red and blue team triumphed over Mostar’s Zrinjski tonight in the Borik hall with a score of 34:22.

Nikola Bijelić’s team controlled the events on the floor for the most part of the match, with the exception of the beginning of the second half, when Mostar got close to Borc at minus five.

However, the “wasps” did not allow their rival to seriously threaten in the remaining part of the match, but, on the contrary, they increased the pace in the critical moments and restored a double-digit advantage, for the eighth triumph of the season.

After this victory, Borac is in fifth place in the table with 16 points, and in the next round they will host the Tuzla Jedinstvo.

