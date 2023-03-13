Home Sports Bremen – Leverkusen 2:3, Hložek decided on Leverkusen’s win on Pavlenkov’s Bremen pitch
Sports

Bremen – Leverkusen 2:3, Hložek decided on Leverkusen’s win on Pavlenkov’s Bremen pitch

by admin
Bremen – Leverkusen 2:3, Hložek decided on Leverkusen’s win on Pavlenkov’s Bremen pitch

In front of 41,000 spectators at Bremen’s Weserstadion, the home team took the lead. In the 30th minute, Ducksch prevailed after a combination. Bakker equalized four minutes later and in the 56th minute Frimpong gave Bayer the lead. His shot got behind Pavlenko thanks to the significant contribution of the flowing defender Stark.

Hložek scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute with a header from the left side. The defeat of Bremen was mitigated by the penalty, the league’s top scorer Füllkrug. Bremen lost for the second time in a row and are eleventh. Leverkusen have not lost for the third time in a row and are ninth with a loss of six points on the cup rungs.

Union Berlin drew 1:1 at Wolfsburg. The former table leader did not win for the fourth time in a row and is fourth. The score changed only in the 72nd minute. Home team Guilavogui stepped on Lajdúní in the penalty area and Juranović converted the penalty. Rönnow, who was catching brilliantly in the Union goal, was finally put through by substitute Wimmer six minutes before the end after two minutes on the pitch.

After losing 1:2 at Freiburg, Hoffenheim’s footballers fell to last place, Pavel Kadeřábek played the entire match in the visitors’ jersey. Freiburg started cautiously, even so they took the lead early on. After a pass from Grif, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Baumann and defender Brooks collided. Eggestein benefited from this and scored for the first time since December 2021. Stiller equalized shortly after the break. In the 84th minute, defender Kabak received a second yellow card, and five minutes later they took advantage of the home team’s power play. Doan placed in the center of Weisshaupt and sealed Hoffenheim’s seventh defeat in seven games under new coach Matarazzo.

German Football League – Round 24:
Freiburg – Hoffenheim 2:1 (5. Eggestein, 89. Doan – 49. Stiller)
Bremen – Leverkusen 2:3 (30. Duksch, 85. Füllkrug from pen. – 35. Bakker, 56. Frimpong, 83. HLOZEK),
Wolfsburg – Union Berlin 1:1 (84. Wimmer – 72. Juranović from pen.).
See also  LIVE At 5 am Juventus-Chivas: the first Juventus test in the USA
Table:
1. Bayern Munich 24 15 7 2 70:25 52
2. Dortmund 24 16 2 6 49:30 50
3. Leipzig 24 13 6 5 49:29 45
4. union berlin 24 13 6 5 36:28 45
5. Freiburg 24 13 6 5 37:33 45
6. Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 7 6 46:34 40
7. Mainz 24 10 6 8 39:35 36
8. Wolfsburg 24 9 8 7 43:32 35
9. Leverkusen 24 10 4 10 43:38 34
10. Moenchengladbach 24 8 6 10 38:42 30
11. Bremen 24 9 3 12 37:46 30
12. Cologne 24 6 9 9 32:38 27
13. Augsburg 24 8 3 13 31:44 27
14. Bochum 24 7 1 16 26:56 22
15. hertha berlin 24 5 6 13 29:45 21
16. Stuttgart 24 4 8 12 29:41 20
17. Schalke 24 4 8 12 20:44 20
18. Hoffenheim 24 5 4 15 30:44 19

You may also like

Stankovic, I spoke to Vlahovic as if he...

Lecce-Turin result 0-2, goals from Singo and Sanabria-...

Gmunden and Kapfenberg celebrate derby victories

2023 NCAA Tournament: 10 early March Madness betting...

Michelle Yeoh, Oscar to the best actress in...

Plzeň – Liberec 2:1 PP, Pour decided in...

What’s happening to Casper Ruud?

Lamparter remains on course for overall victory

Monday’s transfer gossip: Palhinha, Lukaku, Osimhen, Raphinha, Thuram,...

Long time no see!Nearly 1,000 people cheered on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy