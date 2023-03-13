In front of 41,000 spectators at Bremen’s Weserstadion, the home team took the lead. In the 30th minute, Ducksch prevailed after a combination. Bakker equalized four minutes later and in the 56th minute Frimpong gave Bayer the lead. His shot got behind Pavlenko thanks to the significant contribution of the flowing defender Stark.

Hložek scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute with a header from the left side. The defeat of Bremen was mitigated by the penalty, the league’s top scorer Füllkrug. Bremen lost for the second time in a row and are eleventh. Leverkusen have not lost for the third time in a row and are ninth with a loss of six points on the cup rungs.

Union Berlin drew 1:1 at Wolfsburg. The former table leader did not win for the fourth time in a row and is fourth. The score changed only in the 72nd minute. Home team Guilavogui stepped on Lajdúní in the penalty area and Juranović converted the penalty. Rönnow, who was catching brilliantly in the Union goal, was finally put through by substitute Wimmer six minutes before the end after two minutes on the pitch.

After losing 1:2 at Freiburg, Hoffenheim’s footballers fell to last place, Pavel Kadeřábek played the entire match in the visitors’ jersey. Freiburg started cautiously, even so they took the lead early on. After a pass from Grif, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Baumann and defender Brooks collided. Eggestein benefited from this and scored for the first time since December 2021. Stiller equalized shortly after the break. In the 84th minute, defender Kabak received a second yellow card, and five minutes later they took advantage of the home team’s power play. Doan placed in the center of Weisshaupt and sealed Hoffenheim’s seventh defeat in seven games under new coach Matarazzo.

German Football League – Round 24: Freiburg – Hoffenheim 2:1 (5. Eggestein, 89. Doan – 49. Stiller) Bremen – Leverkusen 2:3 (30. Duksch, 85. Füllkrug from pen. – 35. Bakker, 56. Frimpong, 83. HLOZEK), Wolfsburg – Union Berlin 1:1 (84. Wimmer – 72. Juranović from pen.). See also LIVE At 5 am Juventus-Chivas: the first Juventus test in the USA