Happy King Charles: “Frank conversation with Harry, there is a will to heal the rift”. For the coronation the oil of Gethsemane

Prince Harry had a frank conversation with his father, King Charles III, before agreeing to attend the coronation on May 6. The Sun Of Sunday writes it, whose sources add that there is a “will and desire to heal the family rift on both sides”. The conversation, adds the tabloid, made the king “happy”, and the monarch also expressed “understanding” for Meghan’s decision to stay in the United States with Archie and Lilibet. According to the “royal watchers”, Harry wants to show “support for his father” and has agreed to travel from the US to the United Kingdom to underline the “importance and significance” of the coronation for the country. However, it does not appear that Harry spoke to his brother William.

Meanwhile, the chrysmal oil that on 6 May 2023 will be used in London by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to anoint King Charles III during the coronation ceremony scheduled in Westminster Abbey comes from Jerusalem. The oil was consecrated on the morning of March 3 in the basilica of the Holy Sepulchre, during a rite presided over by the Greek Orthodox patriarch Theophilos III and the Anglican archbishop of Jerusalem and the Middle East, Hosam Naoum. May 6 will be used to anoint the head, chest and hands of the sovereign, who is also the head of the Church of England. The ceremonial foresees that also the queen consort, Camilla, receives the anointing after her husband. The oil was obtained in an oil mill near Bethlehem by pressing the fruits of two olive groves on the Mount of Olives, included in the properties of the Ascension monastery and the (Russian) church of Maddalena, which stands out for its golden onion domes , just above the basilica of the Agony, and where King Charles’ paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, is buried. The chrysma is perfumed with orange buds and essences of sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin and amber, according to a formula that has been in use for centuries at the English court. A similar oil was used to anoint Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.