Happy New Year from Mondo Japan

A year that ends, a moment of reports, of projects kept, of successful resolutions, in a 365-day long period in which we experienced joys and sorrows, pleasant moments and others that were not very pleasant. Hoping that there has always been someone trustworthy, sincere, loving by your side.

A 2023, speaking of light and entertaining topics, has seen many themes addressed in comics to cartoons, from book literature to cinema, from video games to RPGs…

It would be impossible to list them all, it would be even more impossible to choose a ranking of the best, both for the enormous quantity of production and for a very subjective matter: as they say “not all flavors are mint”.

As the Editorial Team of Mondo Japan we are therefore pleased to remember the many enthusiasts who follow us, some of whom help us, from the historical ones to the newcomers, the establishment of new pleasant collaborations, the trust granted to us by many Publishing Houses, Associations, Institutions organizational…

We therefore allow ourselves, in a very simple way, to wish you a Happy New Year, may 2024 be full of satisfactions and may everyone find their own happiness. We will be here to cheer you up with reviews, services, discussions and news for the next 365 days… or rather 366 because it’s a leap year.

Please know that Mondo Japan’s door is always open and I hope you will follow us also in this New Year.

I leave you with a spectacular photo (Luna, Monviso, Superga) that fills the heart with emotions taken by this excellent photographer Valerio Minato, in which our entire “I” can be summarized without saying a word.

Happy New Year