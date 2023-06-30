Haris Džinović on retirement plans | Entertainment

Haris Džinović is honest about his daughter and son, cooking, retirement and the plans he would like to achieve in Belgrade.

Singer Haris Džinović, one of the biggest musical names in this region, spoke openly about his childhood, but also about his parenting and admitted that he can’t be strict with his heirs, daughter Gina and son Kan.

“I’m not strict, I’m an unprecedented softie and that has cost me a hundred times in my life. I wish I had been tougher and been the kind of parent I was when I was growing up with my friends whose parents were very strict. All these children went on the right path,” said Haris, who for now has no complaints about his successors: “Successes are relative, they are still young. We will see what will happen in their lives, but everything is going in its own way and completely normal, as with all children”.

Recently, he also tried his hand as a presenter in an author’s show, in which he shows his culinary skills and is doing very well.

“Cooking is my passion, so we made a show where you eat a little, talk, joke. It’s very interesting to me. I make a variety of food, I don’t enjoy the same one every day. Sometimes at home I jump in and help with the kitchen, when I want and when I have time“, admitted the legendary singer.



Although he used to be a football player, he wouldn’t go back to that, but he would for his soul, as he says, he opened a restaurant in Belgrade, where he lives with his family. “All my songs have their roots in the pub. I wouldn’t return to football, there’s no point in talking about it anymore, because I’ve long since given up on football. Hospitality is a very complex and difficult job that is binding. It’s possible that a small restaurant could be born in Belgrade, purely yes for the soul,” revealed Harris, who also says that he has no plans to retire, but to sing until his last day.

“That would be the end, not doing music and cutting like scissors would really be the end. After that, there is no point in continuing again. On the other hand, a man would jump out of a stunt, and it still works out well like this. I think that people who deal with this business and activity they don’t retire, but work for the rest of their lives and as long as the audience demands them“, is honest Haris, who is happy that the tavern has returned to its big doors and believes that the most important events in life take place there.

“Personally, but I also witnessed it. A tavern is a place where people gather for various reasons, business, courtship, love, getting over various relationships, friendship, love, or to get married, which can happen in a tavern,” said Haris Džinović. .

