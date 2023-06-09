Harry buys Taylor Swift’s super villa in London: it will be my refuge

Harry is finalizing the purchase of a house in London. But be careful: not a normal “penthouse” in Belgravia but directly a super-VIP villa. The one left a few months ago by Taylor Swift following her divorce from Joe Alwyn. Unmissable price: 15 million dollars. not even half of what the son of King Charles III earned with the sale of the best-selling memoir “The Spare”.

The news is twofold though. Harry has not only decided to find a new roof after being evicted from “Frogmore Cottage” by the will of his sovereign father, but above all he is buying a movie mansion without even Meghan having seen it. “You seem to have viewed it inattentively on the property developer’s website,” commented the Telegraph yesterday.

So, a month after the coronation of his father and Camilla, Harry is now used to returning to the British capital without a wife and children. It is already the third time in the space of a few months that he has faced the journey from California to England without company. Indeed, he probably experiences these escapes as a moment of freedom from the tensions of home. Even if talking about divorce is still premature and for some “totally unfounded”. It’s true, in Montecito it is rumored that living together with his wife is increasingly problematic, so much so that the prince is said to have permanently reserved a hotel room where he takes refuge whenever the situation becomes untenable (actually he goes to the hotel to take notes on the second volume of «The Spare») others even claim that the Prince has already consulted a divorce lawyer. But they are – in fact – only rumors.

What is certain is that – given the multiplication of forced stays in London – Harry has thought of buying a house there. The first to inform the press of his interest in Taylor Swift’s super villa in Belsize Park (who wants to sell it because she has separated from actor Joe Alwyn) was the royal expert Phil Dampier who spoke of a mansion with 7 bedrooms and a cellar. Harry seems to have no doubts about buying the property: “Whether Meghan likes it or not, Harry wants this house,” commented a source close to the couple.

It is probable that the Duke of Sussex wants this house to be able to escape as often as he wishes from a family situation that is becoming increasingly untenable. According to the latest rumors, the Prince is trying to get closer to his father. Even if it is not known if on this occasion Harry will meet Carlo and William and if he will go to visit his cousin Eugenia who has just become mother of her second child.