E-commerce, more and more online purchases: business worth 54 billion euro

E-commerce, online purchases are growing in Italy: the retail market stands out. The report

Speed ​​up the online shopping market: more and more people prefer theecommerce to the traditional shop under the house. From being a “necessity” practice during the pandemic period, the online business has become a real “established habit” among Italians. A convenience used to fulfill the needs more “classic” everyday life such as shopping, booking an appointment or buying a birthday present for a loved one.

In fact, according to the survey conducted by the Observatory of the Foundation for digital sustainability, thee-commerce has fully entered the habits of Italians: in 2023 online purchases will grow by 13% and will reach a value of 54 billion euros. The online penetration of total retail purchases is 12%, stable compared to 2022. The president of the Foundation’s Observatory, Stefano Epifani, explained how the retail sector is one of the sectors that could get the most benefits.

