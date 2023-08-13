Harry Styles under fire for dress | Fun

Harry Styles pretends to love men just to make more money, claims actor, fashion icon and LGBT activist Billy Porter. “He didn’t have to sacrifice anything, and I’ve been fighting all my life”!

Actor Billy Porter, fashion icon and LGBT activist, fired back at singer Harry Styles for the cover of Vogue, in which Harry wears a dress. Although this cover is three years old, the storm is not abating!

When Harry Styles became the first man in a dress to ever pose for the cover of Vogue, the LGBT community condemned it. Harry has been associated exclusively with women all his life, and many consider his stories about “sexual fluidity” to be pure PR.

Billy Porter, who wore a dress several times on the red carpet, reiterated that he doesn’t understand why Styles was allowed to take a picture for “Vogue” in a dress, while he would be “shot” if it happened.

“Hari doesn’t care, he’s doing this because someone tells him it would be a good move. This is politics. And for me, this is my life. I fought my whole life to get to the point where I can go to the Oscars in a dress , without getting shot. And all Harry had to do was be white and straight,” Porter once said.

The award-winning actor later apologized, saying that he had not meant to offend Harry, but that the topic was broader than his single example. However, two years later, he repeated the criticism and attitude that Harry Styles only likes women, while “selling” himself to fans as someone who likes both sexes.

“It’s not Harry’s fault that he’s white and cute and straight, and that way he fits into the current infrastructure. That’s why he was on the front page. But that’s not good. He, or his team, are using my community to elevate themselves. And they’re not they had to sacrifice nothing at all”Billy Porter said.

He also provoked the long-time editor of “Voga”, Ana Vintur, with harsh words.

“Ana then asked me who the pioneers of style in the LGBT community were, and that bitch then asked what her magazine could do to improve the situation. And I was so amazed that I didn’t say what I should have said,” he said. is Porter.



