Mancini, winner yes but never number 1. Farewell to the Azzurri? “Fault” of the Figc

in the foreground the former coach of the Italian national football team Roberto Mancini and in the circle the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina

I misswinner yes but never number 1. Farewell to the national team and the (heavy) responsibilities of the FIGC

Singular destiny that of Roberto Mancini, from Jesi, 58, who yesterday resigned as coach of the national team. It was an excellent playerma not the biggest of his era, in which Robi Baggio and his closest friend, Luca Vialli, Mantovani’s partner in Sampdoria, who won the Scudetto, and his right-hand man in the victorious ride of the European Championships did better than him, in the clubs and in the blue 2021.

READ ALSO: Spalletti-Antonio Conte for the post-Mancini in the national team. But Grosso checks out

But also in his experience as coach, which began in May 2018, the merits of the coach from the Marches cannot be considered at the same level as Enzo Bearzot and Marcello Lippi, who led Italy to the World Cup triumphs, in 1982, in Spain, and in 2006, in Germany . And both the Tuscan coach and the “old” Friulian have never suffered the shame of failure to qualify for a World Championshipwhich Roberto shares with his predecessor, Ventura.

And it should be noted that Gabriele Gravina, President of the FIGC, with Mancini on the bench, could not, or was not able to assure the coach that he was working serenely. However, they did it with Bearzot, the lawyer Federico Sordillo and with Lippi the prof. Guido Rossi, who replaced, in May 2006, following the aftermath of Calciopoli, the president Franco Carraro… Characters, Sordillo and Rossi, of course, far more expert and authoritative than Gravina, who has, CLAMOROUSLY, wrong assessmentsjust a few weeks ago, entrusting the entire Italian system to Mancini … .

Subscribe to the newsletter