Girl killed at 21, ex-partner arrested

The mayor: ‘We are in shock’

“We are in shock we still can’t believe what happened.” These are the words with which the mayor of Silandro, Dieter Pinggera, comments to ANSA on the femicide of Celine Frei Matzohl, found dead in the apartment of her ex-partner. “I think it’s the first time something like this has happened in our community – he underlined -, I personally don’t remember in my entire life knowing about a murder”.

