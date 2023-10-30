Home » Havanna’s panettone for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA
World

Havanna’s panettone for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA

by admin
Havanna’s panettone for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA

A Havana announces the launch of its 2023 Christmas Panettone Collection entitled “Celebrating makes you more sweet”. For the end-of-year season, the chain presents collectible packaging inspired by the theme “Our look through Argentine windows”, created in partnership with Nuts &Co.
In this edition, the brand offers the classic panettones of Dulce de Leche, Limone, Genovês, Gotas and Gotas Duplo Recheio and innovates the portfolio with Mocha, Sicilian Orange and Banoffee. The panettones appear with the sophistication of collectible cans and boxes in three different sizes according to each flavor: 700g, 500g and 130g.

Christmas 2023 Havanna @ Sérgio Chvaicer

Check out the differences between each version:

Sicilian Orange Panettone (Natural fermentation dough filled with Sicilian orange crystals and Havanna dulce de leche filling) Collectible tin 700g from R＄ 142.90
Panettone Banoffee (Natural fermentation dough filled with banana and Havanna dulce de leche) Collectible tin 700g from R＄ 142.90
Panettone Mocha (Natural fermentation dough with milk chocolate chip filling filled with coffee and Havanna dulce de leche) Collectible tin 700g from R＄ 142.90

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

See also  Was the operation in Jenin really a success for Israel?

You may also like

UN Reports Looting and Desperation in Gaza Amid...

Rumors about Ostrog Monastery | Entertainment

Udinese – Walace sets the first limits: “I...

Colombian Regional Elections: A Defeat for Petro and...

Focus. Complete tutorial.

The story of breast cancer ~ BARA

Cubabooking: A New Online Platform Making Travel in...

Clashes in the West Bank, 4 Palestinians killed...

Israel Firmly Rejects Ceasefire as Communications Paralysis Strikes...

Iran says that Israel has crossed the red...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy