Hawaii between fires and hurricane Dora: 36 dead. Biden: «We will use all the necessary resources»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fear and death in Hawaii following the fires fueled and strengthened by hurricane Dora: at least 36 victims. In Maui the toll speaks of six dead, with many people forced to jump into the sea to save themselves from the flames. Many are hospitalized in Honolulu due to burns, and more than 2,100 people have been admitted to emergency shelters. The US president, Joe Biden, has made all federal resources available to deal with the emergency. Many neighborhoods of Maui have been razed to the ground, while the western part of the island is almost isolated: only one highway is open, while devastation is recorded in Lahaina.

Hawaii in flames, at least six dead

Photogallery31 foto

View

About 271 structures were damaged or destroyed, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported, citing official reports of overflights by the U.S. Air Patrol and the Maui Fire Department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

