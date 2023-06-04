Home » He collects 117 fines for entering the Ztl in Palermo, the court annuls 104
He collects 117 fines for entering the Ztl in Palermo, the court annuls 104

He collects 117 fines for entering the Ztl in Palermo, the court annuls 104

The judge of the Palermo court Emanuela Piazza partially accepted the appeal of a motorist who had received 117 fines for entering the Ztl by car without a pass. In the end, she will have to pay for it…

