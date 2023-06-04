Cybersecurity, “external” management is more effective for SMEs

A complex cybersecurity solution does not guarantee the best protection without management by a competent specialist. For companies, on the other hand, the search for security specialists is complicated by the fact that, globally, there are few experts in this sector. The figure was quantified by (Isc)², which in its 2022 Cybersecurity Workforce Study reported a skills gap of 3.4 million workers in the professional market. This situation has led companies to entrust some IT functions to Managed Service Providers (Msp) or Managed Security Service Provider (Mssp), to ensure the necessary skills and have up-to-date teams.

Starting from the snapshot taken by the Cybersecurity Workforce Study, Kaspersky conducted an international research among decision-makers in the IT sector – the IT Security Economics – according to which 54% of SMEs and businesses say the most common factor in shifting some IT security responsibilities to MSSPs/MSSPs is the efficiency offered by external specialists.

Among other most frequently mentioned reasons, companies also reported: the need for specialized knowledge (48%), the complexity of business processes (40%), IT staff shortages (34%) and compliance requirements (33% ).

Regarding cooperation with MSP/MSSP, almost 64% of large companies said they usually work with two or three providers, while 10% of SMEs and corporations rely on more than four cybersecurity providers a year .

SMEs and large companies, two alternative models

“External specialists can manage all cybersecurity processes in a company or simply take care of separate tasks. This usually depends on the size of the organization, its maturity and the desire of management to get involved in cyber security activities – he explains Konstantin Sapronov, Head of Global Emergency Response Team di Kaspersky – For some small and medium-sized companies, it is reasonable not to hire a full-time specialist and transfer some of his functions to MSP or MSSP, so as to have greater advantage in terms of costs and efficiency. In large companies, external specialists are usually extra help with particularly big jobs for their cybersecurity teams. In any case, it is important to understand that the company should have a basic knowledge of security information, so as to be able to correctly evaluate the work of external collaborators”.

To protect companies from sophisticated cyber attacks, even without in-house security officers, Kaspersky recommends using managed security services. In addition, expert training courses help cybersecurity specialists stay current and prepared for ever-evolving cyberthreats.

