Home » He dives into the Po, but does not re-emerge
World

He dives into the Po, but does not re-emerge

by admin
He dives into the Po, but does not re-emerge

He wanted to cool off on this hot day, despite the fact that it is in force in the Po the ban on bathing (not respected by too many). The man, between 45 and 50 years old (still to be identified) around 6pm today he dived in the river in the municipality of Corana, on the right bank opposite to that of Lomellina of Mezzana Bigli and Sannazzaro. It is a frequent visitor to the river, and indeed it was the fishermen who raised the alarm. They know him well, they saw him enter but do not resurfacedisappearing under water.

For this reason they raised the alarm. The searches were concentrated in an area called Lanca del Curonea very busy gravel expanse. Firefighters they are looking for the man, the carabinieri of the Voghera company are verifying his identity.

See also  a trailer dedicated to the hunter Devinder

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro 17 July...

Karlos Alkaraz speaks after winning Wimbledon | Sport

Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker...

«Sicily will still be very hot, but not...

The Dominican People Have Lost Patience: Lionel Fernández...

Novak Djokovic recalled the legendary final with Federer...

Refusing to Choose Sides: ASEAN Stands United for...

Weather forecast July 17, 2023 | weather forecast

chants of the fans directed to the departing...

Israel, Netanyahu discharged from hospital after illness. But...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy