He dives into the Po, but does not re-emerge

He wanted to cool off on this hot day, despite the fact that it is in force in the Po the ban on bathing (not respected by too many). The man, between 45 and 50 years old (still to be identified) around 6pm today he dived in the river in the municipality of Corana, on the right bank opposite to that of Lomellina of Mezzana Bigli and Sannazzaro. It is a frequent visitor to the river, and indeed it was the fishermen who raised the alarm. They know him well, they saw him enter but do not resurfacedisappearing under water.

For this reason they raised the alarm. The searches were concentrated in an area called Lanca del Curonea very busy gravel expanse. Firefighters they are looking for the man, the carabinieri of the Voghera company are verifying his identity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

