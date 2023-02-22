by palermotoday.it – ​​6 minutes ago

An interesting conference took place today at the Ippodromo La Favorita in Palermo, where 92 horses showed up at the start divided over seven races. The highlight of the day was the “super tris quarté quinté at the seventh…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Horse racing, Di Chiara show: the driver conquers the Centrale and the “super tris quarté quinté” appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».