Home » He hid a rifle in the community, a young man arrested on probation
World

He hid a rifle in the community, a young man arrested on probation

by admin
He hid a rifle in the community, a young man arrested on probation

by blogsicilia.it – ​​17 seconds ago

Communally on probation, his room he used as a hiding place to store his sawed-off shotgun. The carabinieri of the Gravina di Catania station have arrested a 27-year-old convict from Catania in the act. He is accused of illegal possession of a clandestine firearm. The notification of the removal In the evening a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “He was hiding his rifle in the community, a young man arrested on probation appeared 17 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  In Kherson the counter-offensive enters the third day

You may also like

The Nicaraguan Dictatorship Shuts Down Two More Private...

Canada at gunpoint, the great war for the...

Udinese market – Palumbo sold outright / Here...

Earthquake Taylor Swift: her concert caused seismic activity...

Hungary won the world championship in water polo...

Severe Weather Causes Major Flight Cancellations in New...

Jean-Philippe Crasso on Zvezda and Bayern in the...

Why are there so many coups in West...

Russia’s Lower House Approves Bill to Expand Conscription...

In memory of Chinnici 40 years after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy