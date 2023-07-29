Italy goes under: Sweden at the World Cup after corner fireworks in the knockout round

Status: 07/29/2023 12:18 p.m

Three goals in seven minutes! World Cup perennial Sweden pulled the tooth out of Italy with a strong phase before the break. After the 5-0 (3-0) success, the Scandinavians are early in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

At the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday (07/29/2023) there was initially little to see of Swedish brilliance. Italy played very well for 25 minutes and only fell behind through set pieces. With their goals within seven minutes and seven seconds, Amanda Ilestedt, Fridolina Rolfö and Stina Blackstenius ensured clear conditions in the game of the Swedish national team known as “Damlandslaget”. After the break, Ilestedt increased the result with the third goal from a corner. Rebecka Blomqvist set the final point in stoppage time.

Going into the last matchday in preliminary round group G, Sweden are six points ahead and can no longer be ousted from one of the first two places. In the round of 16, the USA, the Netherlands or Portugal could be possible opponents.

Italy with the first degrees

Sweden’s coach Peter Gerhardsson decided not to make any changes despite the poor performance at the start against South Africa (2:1), and the two oldies Linda Sembrant and Caroline Seger, who were recently injured, were initially only left with the role of joker. Italy started with the youngest team (25 years, 129 days) to play in a World Cup and with a change from their 1-0 win over Argentina: Sofia Cantore started for Valentina Giacinti.

Juventus FC’s Cantore, 23, fired the first warning shot after 41 seconds. Sweden’s goalkeeper Zecira Musovic already had problems trying from the edge of the penalty area. And they initially continued throughout the Scandinavian team. Italy dominated the early stages, seemed more alert, more researched and had an excellent ball distributor in central midfield in Guila Dragoni.

Corners – a Swedish recipe for success

The visibly surprised Swedes withdrew and waited for the ball. But how won, so lost, because the passing game didn’t work and the physically strong “Azzurre” won the important duels. Cantore used every opportunity to score and embarrassed Musovic. The Swedish keeper wobbled with long-range shots and must have been happy that the men in front came into play better after 20 minutes and put Italy under increasing pressure.

The dreaded combination game of the World Cup all-time favorite now worked much better. Rolfö and Co. combined into the penalty area, but didn’t create top chances from the game because Italy defended daringly. As against South Africa, a standard had to help – or better yet, two. First, Ilestedt was literally in the air after Jonna Andersson’s corner and headed in despite close surveillance to make it 1-0 (39′), then Rolfö steered a corner that Italy couldn’t clear with his knee to make it 2-0 (44′). ) across the line. Italy was shocked and Sweden punished every mistake at this stage.

Sweden turns onto the winning road with two goals after corners.

Intermediate sprint crowned with 3:0

The 3-0 showed that the 2019 World Cup bronze medalist can also score goals from the game. In added time in the first half, birthday girl Kosovare Asllani – she turned 34 on Saturday – served Johanna Kaneryd with a superb pass. The Swedes’ right winger put the ball in the middle, where the previously unlucky Blackstenius dusted off from five meters.

Italy’s corner nightmare

The Swedish goal gala continued after the change because Italy just couldn’t defend the corner kicks. Goalkeeper Francesca Durante stuck on the line and the small central defenders had no chance in a header duel. So it rattled again in the 50th minute according to the same pattern: Andersson corner – Ilestedt header – 4:0. It was already the third tournament goal that the ex-Bundesliga player (Turbine Potsdam, Bayern Munich) scored using this knitting pattern. “I don’t know what’s happening right now, but it’s fun. Our corners are very good right now,” said Ilestedt on ZDF. “We’re doing well with our corners,” laughed the centre-back.

Cheers after the 4:0. The Swedes scored three times from corners.

Italy no longer made a trick. The team worked together to avoid an even bigger smack. Goal difference can also be decisive in the battle for progress that the “Azzurre” want to achieve against South Africa on Wednesday (2 August). Italy didn’t score a well-deserved consolation goal, but the team even conceded their fifth goal after a counterattack in added time: Blomqvist stayed cool after a solo and converted easily.

While Italy still has to tremble for the round of 16, Sweden can plan for the knockout round before the final group match day against Argentina (2 August) – for many over 30 players in the team, the tournament Down Under is perhaps the last chance for a World Cup -Title. The Scandinavians have qualified for all nine finals, but the 2003 World runners-up are still missing a major title. At least the group stage is done. But no one had doubted that.