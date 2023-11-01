Of The Muses – Senhal – Album Review

Of The Muses – Senhal

Origin: Italy

Release: 03.11.2023

Label: My Kingdom Music

Duration: 42:12

Genre: Blackgaze / Avantgarde

We have heard and heard powerful statements of female power that span a wide spectrum between desperation, love and longing. It’s pleasing to see the demands of the Italian multi-instrumentalist Cristina Rombi her blackgaze project Of The Muses musically. The debut work Senhal Hopefully more brilliant deeds will follow.

But one step at a time. Was for years Cristina Rombi as the voice of black metal bands Wallachia as well as Simulcro active in the local black metal underground. The tendency towards shoegaze and dream pop apparently came from this direction, and the aforementioned combos apparently already covered songs from The Cure. Nevertheless collected Diamonds material over the years, which she is now putting her own stamp on in the form of her solo project. Their Black Metal roots are more or less complemented by Gothic, Shoegaze and Ambient elements.

She covers a huge spectrum of moods, including vocally. Between sweet angelic singing and painful screams, the muse gathers itself and creates powerful power pop melodies like HERE in plain I designated first song.

Atmospheric blackgaze with pop and metal elements

The inner conflict often becomes clear when the good guy mixes his elements well and often throws them together seemingly at random. In II This is very noticeable, but also in III the listener is all too often thrown into the deep end. Also due to the often inconclusive transitions. However, the individual parts manage to bind the listener with beautiful keyboard carpets and attractive melodies. Until the next completely unforeseeable part is completely wild and snarled and beaten. These are almost mood swings set to music.

In IV The transitions are more consistent and the actress creates a beautiful power hard pop track. The HERE end track to be heard V In its basic structure, it is a song supported by soundscapes and complemented by many a guitar riff Cristina Rombi as Of the Muses Something is wailing, judging by the screams.

People who suffer from inner conflict often carry out incoherent, even irrational actions. With this in mind, the first album by Of The Muses an almost illustrative example. Senhal is rich and varied, but suffers from inconclusive transitions and often inconclusive song structures.

In many places, euphony is literally put in spokes. That’s a shame, because the song ideas are often very good and deserve to be presented better and more consistently. Musical adventurers should beware Senhal don’t be deterred. It’s just too good for that.

Conclusion

One thing you have to do Of The Muses yes let. Cristina Rombi manages it on her debut solo work Senhal expressing a wide range of emotions almost effortlessly. In the future, it would be very helpful for accessibility if she could capture this feeling in a more musically structured way. Still a good choice for avant-gardists. 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Cristina Rombi – at the Instruments

Tracklist

01. I

02. II

03. III

04. IV

05. V

Links

