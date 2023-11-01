Home » Of The Muses – Senhal – Album Review
Entertainment

Of The Muses – Senhal – Album Review

by admin
Of The Muses – Senhal – Album Review

Of The Muses – Senhal
Origin: Italy
Release: 03.11.2023
Label: My Kingdom Music
Duration: 42:12
Genre: Blackgaze / Avantgarde

We have heard and heard powerful statements of female power that span a wide spectrum between desperation, love and longing. It’s pleasing to see the demands of the Italian multi-instrumentalist Cristina Rombi her blackgaze project Of The Muses musically. The debut work Senhal Hopefully more brilliant deeds will follow.

But one step at a time. Was for years Cristina Rombi as the voice of black metal bands Wallachia as well as Simulcro active in the local black metal underground. The tendency towards shoegaze and dream pop apparently came from this direction, and the aforementioned combos apparently already covered songs from The Cure. Nevertheless collected Diamonds material over the years, which she is now putting her own stamp on in the form of her solo project. Their Black Metal roots are more or less complemented by Gothic, Shoegaze and Ambient elements.

She covers a huge spectrum of moods, including vocally. Between sweet angelic singing and painful screams, the muse gathers itself and creates powerful power pop melodies like HERE in plain I designated first song.

Atmospheric blackgaze with pop and metal elements

The inner conflict often becomes clear when the good guy mixes his elements well and often throws them together seemingly at random. In II This is very noticeable, but also in III the listener is all too often thrown into the deep end. Also due to the often inconclusive transitions. However, the individual parts manage to bind the listener with beautiful keyboard carpets and attractive melodies. Until the next completely unforeseeable part is completely wild and snarled and beaten. These are almost mood swings set to music.

See also  Italy-Turkey at the European Championships as in 2000: goals from Conte and Inzaghi

In IV The transitions are more consistent and the actress creates a beautiful power hard pop track. The HERE end track to be heard V In its basic structure, it is a song supported by soundscapes and complemented by many a guitar riff Cristina Rombi as Of the Muses Something is wailing, judging by the screams.

People who suffer from inner conflict often carry out incoherent, even irrational actions. With this in mind, the first album by Of The Muses an almost illustrative example. Senhal is rich and varied, but suffers from inconclusive transitions and often inconclusive song structures.

In many places, euphony is literally put in spokes. That’s a shame, because the song ideas are often very good and deserve to be presented better and more consistently. Musical adventurers should beware Senhal don’t be deterred. It’s just too good for that.

Conclusion
One thing you have to do Of The Muses yes let. Cristina Rombi manages it on her debut solo work Senhal expressing a wide range of emotions almost effortlessly. In the future, it would be very helpful for accessibility if she could capture this feeling in a more musically structured way. Still a good choice for avant-gardists. 7,5 / 10

Line Up
Cristina Rombi – at the Instruments

Tracklist
01. I
02. II
03. III
04. IV
05. V

Links
Facebook Of The Muses


Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Umbilichaos – Mourning Carnivals From Now On
Interview – The Riven, asked by Arnau Diaz
Album Review – Tillian – Lotus Graveyard

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

You may also like

Maribel Guardia’s Emotional Reunion with Son Julián Figueroa...

Prada group revenues up 17% to 3.34 billion,...

INFINITE’s Nam Woohyun Confirms Solo Comeback After Two...

Adamari Lopez Returns to Television: Her Journey from...

Francisco Goya, or “the rebellion of reason”

Gold Medal Master: A Time-Traveling Hero’s Journey through...

Actress Marilyn Patiño Speaks Out Against Mockery After...

hosted by wiebke | you me at six...

Lucca, geopolitics of comics. Tajani inaugurates the festival,...

NIGO’s Iconic Collectibles: A Must-Have Collection for Fashion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy