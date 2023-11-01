The dollar began to appreciate, with the stock market gaining 295 points

Web Desk: The value of the dollar started to increase, after the increase of 53 paise in the interbank, the price of the dollar is continuously increasing.

The US dollar is trading at Rs 282 after gaining 53 paisa at the interbank, yesterday’s interbank increase in the value of the US currency was recorded by 52 paise.

On the other hand, the stock market has recorded an increase of 295 points, the stock market index is trading at 52 thousand 215 points.

