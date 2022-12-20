A circular, signed by the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara, was distributed to schools today, containing indications on the use of mobile phones and similar electronic devices in the classrooms. The ban on using mobile phones during lessons is confirmed, “since it is an element of distraction for one’s own and others and a lack of respect for teachers, to whom it is a priority to restore authority”, says the minister. The circular does not introduce disciplinary sanctions. The use of cell phones and other electronic devices may be permitted for educational purposes.

The prohibition on using mobile phones during lessons is therefore confirmed in the ministerial circular, “since it is an element of one’s own and others’ distraction and a lack of respect for teachers”, as already established by the Statute of female and male students of 1998 and from the ministerial circular n. 30 of 2007.

“The interest of male and female students, which we must protect, is to stay in the classroom to learn – says Minister Giuseppe Valditara – being distracted with cell phones does not allow you to follow lessons profitably and is also a lack of respect for figure of the teacher, to whom it is a priority to restore authority. The common interest that I intend to pursue is that of a serious school, which puts learning and commitment back at the centre. A recent fact-finding survey by the VII commission of the Senate has also highlighted the harmful effects that the careless use of electronic devices can have on concentration, memory and the critical spirit of young people. The school must be the place where the talents and creativity of young people are enhanced, not mortified with repeated abuse of mobile phones. With the circular, we are not introducing disciplinary sanctions, we are referring to a sense of responsibility. We also invite schools to ensure compliance with the rules in force and to promote, if necessary, more stringent additions to the regulations and educational co-responsibility pacts, to effectively prevent the improper use of these devices.

The use of cell phones and other electronic devices can obviously be permitted, with the authorization of the teacher, and in compliance with the institute regulations, for educational, inclusive and training purposes, also within the scope of the objectives of the National Digital School Plan (PNSD ) and “digital citizenship”. The risks to children’s health that may derive from the continued use of cell phones are highlighted in the final report, distributed as an attachment to the circular, of the fact-finding survey carried out in the last legislature by the 7th Commission of the Senate “On the impact of digital technology on students, with particular reference to learning processes”.