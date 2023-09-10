Home » He killed his sister-in-law without reason with a stab in the throat, he remains in prison
World

He killed his sister-in-law without reason with a stab in the throat, he remains in prison

by admin
He killed his sister-in-law without reason with a stab in the throat, he remains in prison

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

He killed his sister-in-law with a stab in the throat but for no apparent reason. Mariano Barresi, the 66-year-old man who murdered 52-year-old Rosalba Dell’Albani last March 4 in Giarratana in the Ragusa area, remains in prison. The investigating judge rejects the release request The judge for preliminary investigations, Elio Manenti rejected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He killed his sister-in-law without reason with a stab in the throat, he remains in prison appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Željko Obradović press conference, first match of the ABA league final | Sports

You may also like

Marileidy Paulino Promoted to Second Lieutenant in the...

Italy does not conquer North Macedonia

The Decline of the Beijing Consensus: Lessons for...

“One Piece Live”: a dynamic series with the...

Museum of Illusions at Palazzo Barolo

“As Panthers” series on the Pluto TV streaming...

Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Drowns in Pool During...

Outback launches its version of barbecue – MONDO...

Udinese Market | Breaking news: it’s done for...

Truck Crash Claims One Life and Injures Another...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy