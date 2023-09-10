What owners need to know for 2024

Yes, in principle this is possible, but additional conditions must be met. From January 1, 2024, people who want to install such a heater must first undergo mandatory advice. This is done to highlight the potential financial challenges that may arise due to increasing carbon pricing. Gas heaters that are suitable for later conversion to hydrogen may be installed as long as there is no municipal heat planning. However, if the municipal heat planning does not provide for a hydrogen network, gradual requirements for the addition of climate-neutral gases such as biomethane will apply.

From 2029, a proportion of 15 percent, from 2035 a proportion of 30 percent and from 2040 a proportion of 60 percent of climate-neutral gases must be used. This proof can be provided by purchasing appropriate proof of origin or certificates from the supplier or by converting the heating system.

