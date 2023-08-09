Home » he needs medication to stay alive
A 29-year-old girl disappeared in Partinico. Her name is Debora Platano and her family members have raised the alarm. She allegedly left the house yesterday morning and lost track of herself. Her brother immediately raised the alarm. “My sister needs medicines to stay alive – he said – if she…

