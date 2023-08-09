Home » Taxes – Lauterbach for higher tax subsidy for health insurance
Taxes – Lauterbach for higher tax subsidy for health insurance

Taxes – Lauterbach for higher tax subsidy for health insurance

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) sees a higher subsidy from tax money as inevitable for future financing of the health system in Germany. “In the medium term, the tax subsidy for health and long-term care insurance must be increased,” said Lauterbach of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“As already announced, the contribution rate for statutory health insurance will again have to increase moderately next year. But we won’t be able to turn the contribution screws as often.” There is currently no chance of increasing the tax subsidy because Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) wants to comply with the debt brake. “I fully understand that. That’s the framework in which I work,” said Lauterbach. “On the other hand, I also expect the finance minister to let me do my job.”

