Severe Weather Advisory: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, and High Waves Expected in Mexico

Tropical Storm Eugene Causes Heavy Rains and Strong Winds in Western Mexico

Mexico, August 7, 2023 – The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has reported that Tropical Storm Eugene is currently located more than 260 km southwest of Cabo San Lázaro. The storm is expected to bring showers and gusts of wind ranging from 50 to 70 km/h with waves reaching heights of 2 to 4 meters along the western coast of Baja California Sur.

In addition to the effects of Tropical Storm Eugene, the Mexican monsoon is causing heavy punctual rains in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, and Sinaloa. Tropical wave number 19 is also traveling through the west of the country, resulting in very heavy occasional rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán. Moreover, low-pressure channels and other systems are producing very heavy occasional rains in Chiapas and powerful rain in Guerrero, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo. Additionally, showers are expected in Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla, and Veracruz.

The SMN has issued an important warning stating that all the mentioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind, and possible hail fall. These heavy rains can cause an increase in river and stream levels, landslides, and floods in low-lying areas. Furthermore, reduced visibility may be expected on road sections.

The weather conditions are expected to continue tomorrow, with low-pressure channels, the Mexican monsoon, and tropical wave 19 maintaining rainy conditions in different regions. Moreover, an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will contribute to a hot to very hot environment in the border states of the northeast, north, and northwest of Mexico. In particular, the north of Baja California is forecasted to have maximum temperatures above 45°C.

Rainfall forecasts for Monday, August 7, 2023, include showers with heavy spot rains in Sonora, Chihuahua, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Chiapas. Rainfall intervals ranging from 5 to 25 mm are expected in various states including Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Mexico State, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo. Isolated rain with amounts ranging from 0.1 to 5 mm is predicted in Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, and San Luis Potosí.

The forecast for maximum temperatures on Monday, August 7, predicts temperatures higher than 45°C in Lower California. Temperatures ranging from 40 to 45°C are expected in Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, New Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Campeche, and Yucatan. Southern California, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Veracruz, Michoacan, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Morelos, Puebla (north), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, and Quintana Roo will experience temperatures ranging from 35-40°C. Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, and Queretaro will have temperatures ranging from 30-35°C.

The SMN also provides a forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of Monday, August 7. High areas of Hidalgo, Puebla, and Tlaxcala may experience temperatures ranging from 0 to 5°C.

In terms of wind and waves, tornadoes with winds gusting from 60 to 70 km/h are expected in Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Nuevo Leon. Coasts of Campeche and Yucatan will also experience winds gusting from 40 to 60 km/h, with possible tornadoes in Baja California, Sonora, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, and Zacatecas.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) advises the public to take precautions and be aware of the possible hazards associated with these weather conditions.