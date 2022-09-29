Recently, “pop-up advertisements appearing on the central control screen of in-vehicle navigation” attracted attention, and the car company responded that it was “non-pop-up advertisements”, but said that “similar pushes will not be carried out again.” In the end what happened? Why is the pop-up window popping up in the navigation, which is hotly debated? It is reported that when a consumer is driving a FAW-Volkswagen ID.6 pure electric car, a pop-up window advertisement appears on the central control screen of the car navigation, and the pop-up window message is “recommended car purchase is a gift! Bicycle transaction can be up to 12,000 yuan. Points start now – September 30!”.

A pop-up window appears in the car navigation

Is this map navigation behavior? AutoNavi Maps told Zhongxin Finance that AutoNavi has cooperated with many mainstream car manufacturers, including FAW, but it is not clear which models of FAW will be applied to it. Advertisements.” The reporter actually found that when using the navigation functions of AutoNavi Maps and Baidu Maps APP, pop-up advertisements would not appear.



Some netizens commented on the “car navigation pop-up window”.Screenshot of Douyin platform

Many netizens on the Internet are worried about the pop-up windows appearing in car navigation: during driving, the pop-up windows will distract the driver, blocking the navigation may also bring unnecessary trouble, and even affect driving safety. Some people even worry that such pop-ups will trigger imitation by pure electric vehicle companies.

The reporter’s investigation found that few car manufacturers are currently advertising pop-up windows on the central control screen. Many owners of pure electric vehicles such as BYD and Great Wall told Zhongxin Finance and Economics reporters that they have not received pop-up messages from the central control screen during navigation. .

The car company responded: It has been stopped immediately and will not be pushed again

On the 27th, FAW-Volkswagen customer service told the reporter of Zhongxin Finance and Economics that there is a pop-up message currently seen, which isNotice of car purchase discounts for car owners, such news push has been stopped at present. As for whether there has been a pop-up window push on other FAW-Volkswagen models? Is the behavior a car company behavior or a 4S shop behavior? FAW-Volkswagen customer service said that no relevant notification has been received so far.

In response to media reports that “customer service said that if there is an event in the future, there will be pop-up advertisements, and the frequency is not fixed”, the above-mentioned customer service of FAW-Volkswagen responded to Zhongxin Finance, “There will be no similar push in the future.”



Screenshot of FAW-Volkswagen official website

On the 28th, the relevant person in charge of FAW-Volkswagen told Zhongxin Finance that the push of car news is a caring behavior of FAW-Volkswagen for car owners, andNon-pop-up advertisements, the main content is to remind users of maintenance, brand event invitations and other information closely related to users. FAW-Volkswagen apologizes for the inconvenience this pop-up message has caused to car owners. In order to avoid affecting the user’s driving, FAW-Volkswagen has immediately stopped the pop-up window prompts for the car.

Legal person: Pop-up windows cannot affect driving safety

Song Wanyu, a non-litigation cooperative lawyer and director of the New Retail Compliance Department of Zhejiang Kenting Law Firm, said in an interview with a reporter from Zhongxin Finance that, unlike other scenarios, the issue of safe driving should be taken into account when pushing advertisements in the car’s central control screen. .

In addition, some netizens believe that the pop-up window of the central control screen of the car is suspected of infringing on the rights and interests of consumers. In this regard, Song Wanyu said that there are currently no laws and regulations that prohibit automobile companies from pushing advertisements or information on the central control screen of the car. Generally speaking, it is allowed to push advertisements or information on the product terminal, but some compliance issues need to be paid attention to. For example, whether the advertisement is set with a prominent closing sign, whether the user’s consent is obtained for pushing the advertisement, whether there is a way for consumers to refuse to receive the advertisement, etc.

“If the central control screen of the car frequently pops up advertisements or information, or when a large screen of advertisement information appears during navigation, it will indeed affect the driving of the car owner. The laws and regulations in this area are still not perfect, and a very important principle is not to affect the driving. safety.” Song Wanyu said.

The reporter noticed that the “Regulations on the Administration of Internet Pop-up Information Push Services”, which will be implemented from September 30, 2022, requires that the pop-up window pushes advertising information, it should be identifiable, and the “advertising” and closing signs should be clearly marked to ensure that Pop-up ads can be closed with one click. It is also required that the pop-up window fully consider the user experience and scientifically plan the push frequency. (Finish)