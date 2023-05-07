Home » He robs two tourists, then shows his penis: only reported for indecent exposure
Romanian pickpocket in Venice

An “uncovered” pickpocket reacts badly: he lowers his trousers and…

It is incredible what happened between the Santa Lucia railway station and the Calatrava bridge, where a pickpocket of Romanian origin, surprised by the same victims – two Japanese tourists – he saw fit to make his situation worse. The man, well dressed in a blue blazer, white shirt and beige baseball cap, after having approached a group of people trying to pickpocket them, he actually reacted by lowering his pants. And showing everyone present their own pene, as a sign of challenge to those who had “dared” to protest against the attempted robbery. The scene was movie and shortly after it ended up on social: “You are nobody! What do you want? They don’t do anything to me anyway!”, is heard exclaiming in the video. The pickpocket, already known to law enforcement, was in fact denounced for obscene acts but not for thefts, on the basis of the recent Cartabia reform.

