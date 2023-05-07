Kidney cancer, what are the alarm bells?

by Editorial Staff with ChatGPT









Il kidney cancer it is a pathology that can arise at any age, but which mainly affects people between the ages of 50 and 70. It is a tumor that originates from kidney cells and that it can spread to other parts of the body, such as lungs, bone e liver.

Symptoms of kidney cancer

Kidney cancer is often asymptomatic in its early stages, but some warning signs may be there appearance of blood in the urine, pain in the side or back, weight loss inexplicable, tiredness e fever. In the presence of these symptoms, it is important to consult your general practitioner or a urological specialist.

Kidney cancer risk factors

Risk factors for developing kidney cancer include cigarette smoking, obesity,hypertensionfamily history of kidney cancer and the presence of other chronic kidney diseases. Also, some rare inherited conditions, such as Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome and Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome, increase the risk of developing kidney cancer.

Diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer

The diagnosis of kidney cancer is based on the evaluation of the patient’s symptoms, physical examination and diagnostic tests such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MRI), or renal ultrasound. In some cases, a kidney biopsy may be needed to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment of kidney cancer depends on the severity of the disease and the patient’s condition. In some cases, that may be enough remove the tumor through surgery, while in other cases one may need to be performed radical nephrectomyi.e. the removal of the affected kidney. Also, the radiotherapy and the chemotherapy can be used to destroy cancer cells.

Prevention of kidney cancer

There is no specific prevention for kidney cancer, but some measures can help reduce the risk of developing this condition. In particular, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy body weight, controlling blood pressure, and eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of developing kidney cancer.

If you suspect kidney cancer, it is important to seek immediate medical attention for proper diagnosis and treatment.

What are the stages of kidney cancer?

This type of cancer can be classified according to the stage it is in at the time of diagnosis.

In general, the stages of kidney cancer are divided into four main stages:

Fase I : the tumor is present only in one kidney and does not exceed 7 cm in diameter. At this stage, the cancer has not yet spread to other parts of the body and has a high cure rate.

: the tumor is present only in one kidney and does not exceed 7 cm in diameter. At this stage, the cancer has not yet spread to other parts of the body and has a high cure rate. Phase II : the tumor is still located in the kidney, but has exceeded 7 cm in diameter. Even at this stage, the cancer has not yet spread to other parts of the body and is still treatable.

: the tumor is still located in the kidney, but has exceeded 7 cm in diameter. Even at this stage, the cancer has not yet spread to other parts of the body and is still treatable. Phase III : At this stage, the cancer has begun to spread beyond the kidney, involving surrounding lymph nodes or adjacent tissue. The cancer may still be treatable, but the prognosis depends on how far it has spread.

: At this stage, the cancer has begun to spread beyond the kidney, involving surrounding lymph nodes or adjacent tissue. The cancer may still be treatable, but the prognosis depends on how far it has spread. phase IV: The cancer has spread to other organs in the body, such as the liver, lungs or bones. At this stage, the prognosis is less favorable and the cancer is considered advanced.

