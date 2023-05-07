Home » The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for Sunday, May 7, 2023
The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for Sunday, May 7, 2023

Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1820 edition of the PERFIL newspaper, for this Sunday, May 7, 2023, an edition that, as usual, is accompanied by the “plus” of 9 supplements: The Observer, Culture, Sunday, D&D, Textum, Shows, Weekend. Joker plus Crossword and Economic Profile:

Alert in JxC before the fall in their polls due to internal fights. A reserved report handled by opposition leaders marks that loss. Gerardo Morales asks that the main Rosada contenders present an image of unity, but disputes like the one between Bullrich and Larreta suggest that it is difficult in the short term. In the PRO they set up a “conflict containment table”: a dinner at Jorge Triaca’s house, with references from each of the spaces, where there was no shortage of invoices. For the photo, Vidal was with Larreta yesterday and on Friday he had coffee with Bullrich.

Aracre against the Government. With Fontevecchia, he evaluates his controversial departure as chief adviser. He criticizes the President’s leadership style, feels like a victim of the thread and warns: the agreement with the IMF is a fiction.

Today they vote in La Rioja, Jujuy and Misiones, and the ruling parties are favorites.

Management agreement. Kirchnerism wants to agree on measures with Alberto Fernández, to change the social mood.

Bad in dollar and inflation, good in employment. Key week for reserves and CPI. Labor record in 14 years.

40% of people do not have medical check-ups.

The superclassic of great contrasts. At 5:30 p.m. River and Boca play at the Monumental.

Celebrities to help literacy. Darín is one of the stars of the campaign, in which more than 100 NGOs participate.

Royalty and power in the coronation of Carlos III.

hypersonic missiles. Ukraine announced that it shot down the most modern Russian weapon for the first time.

They write in this issue:

Nelson Castro, Roberto Garcia, Duran Barba, Fidanza, Costa, De Angelis, Morra, Sinay, Leiras, Roig, P.Lindo, Falcon, Arguello, Demattei, Bianco, Petrarca, Bellotti, Piro, Gusman, Arabia, Olavarria, Quintin, Tabarovsky, William, Luterau, Seoane, Melgar, G. Gonzalez, Lloret, Ise, Garabetyan, Galan, Izaguirre, Bordigoni, G. Martinez, Kavanagh, Varela, Mozetic, Spillman, Ayerdi, Calvo and Fontevecchia.

