He tells the commander blows and threats, lightning investigations and a bracelet

He tells the commander blows and threats, lightning investigations and a bracelet

by blogsicilia.it – ​​36 seconds ago

Completely drunk, he attacks and threatens his wife. However, the victim is not silent and tells everything to the commander of the Trapani carabinieri station who sets the investigations in motion extremely quickly, since it is gender-based violence. He ends up with the carabinieri of the Trapani station executing the precautionary measure of the…

