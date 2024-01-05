He throws his daughter from the first floor then jumps, arrested

Two thuds in the night in a town shrouded in fog. Immediately afterwards, the desperate crying of a little girl. This is what the residents of a peripheral artery of Cinto Caomaggiore (Venice), a small village on the border between Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, heard around midnight yesterday. They looked out and saw a man – a 43-year-old resident of the town – who was uttering disjointed sentences and wandering around the garden. A short distance away was her daughter, only 5 years old, in tears, with a wound on her head.

From what has been learned, the little girl was spending a few days of the Christmas holidays with her father, since the parents are separated.

The investigators’ hypothesis is that the father threw his little daughter into the void, from the terrace of his home on the first floor, from a fortunately limited height.

The impact on the ground would have been cushioned by the garden below. A few moments after the crazy gesture, the man jumped himself, remaining practically unharmed, except for some bruises on his limbs.

The emergency car started immediately and, within a few minutes, the police from nearby Portogruaro arrived and took the man into custody who, according to witnesses, was not present to himself and was mumbling meaningless words.

The little girl was entrusted to the medical team of an ambulance, as the night helicopter rescue was unable to take off due to visibility problems. She was admitted urgently, under code red, to the hospital in Treviso, where she was joined by her mother, who lives in the town bordering the one where the disturbing episode occurred. In the morning the prognosis was released: she will be fine in thirty days.

The father was taken by the Army soldiers to the Pordenone hospital where he underwent tests. At the end of the psychiatric consultation, he was arrested by the judicial police as a suspect in a crime, on the hypothesis of the crime of attempted murder. The investigations are coordinated by the Pordenone Prosecutor’s Office.

According to what investigators were able to reconstruct, the man was not followed by social services and had never shown any previous psychological problems.

The mayors of the two municipalities in which the parents live immediately made themselves available to the mother, for any need that arose in these hectic hours.

