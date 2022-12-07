China News Service, December 7th. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, light snow occurred in northern Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains yesterday; light rain occurred in parts of western Guizhou, western Guangxi, northeastern Jiangxi, southwestern Zhejiang, and northern Fujian. This morning, heavy fog appeared in parts of southern Hebei, western Shandong, central and eastern Henan, northern Anhui, and central Yunnan.

Precipitation is scarce in most parts of the country

In the next three days, there will be light rain in parts of the eastern part of Southwest China, the central and eastern part of Jiangnan, Taiwan Island, Hainan Island and other places. There is light snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang, southeastern and western Tibet, northeastern and southeastern Inner Mongolia, and northern Hebei.

From September to 10th, affected by the weak cold air, the temperature in the area north of the Yangtze River will drop by 4-6°C, and the local area will be around 8°C, and it will be accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4-5; on the 12th-14th, there will be another Stronger cold air affects our country from west to east from the northwest region. The temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will drop by 4-8°C, and the local temperature in the northeastern region will drop by more than 12°C. There will be 4-5 northerly winds in some of the above-mentioned areas. With gusts of magnitude 6-7, the minimum temperature line of 0°C in the morning of the 14th will again press southward along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on December 7 to 08:00 on December 8, there was light snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, and southeastern Tibet. There was light rain in parts of central and southern Anhui, central and southern Jiangsu, Zhejiang, most of Fujian, western Sichuan Basin, central and western Guizhou, eastern and southern Yunnan, central Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, Shandong Peninsula, and central Yunnan. Among them, parts of northern Tibet have 7-8 winds.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on December 7th to 08:00 on the 8th)

From 08:00 on December 8 to 08:00 on December 9, there was light snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang, western Tibet and southeastern Tibet. There was light rain in parts of Jiangsu, most of Anhui, Zhejiang, western and southern Sichuan Basins, central and western Guizhou, southern Yunnan, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were moderate rains in parts of southeastern Zhejiang and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, southern Qinghai, and northern Hebei. Among them, parts of northern Tibet have 6-7 winds.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00 on December 8th to 08:00 on December 9th)

From 08:00 on December 9th to 08:00 on December 10th, there was light snow and local moderate snow in parts of northern Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang, northern Tibet and western mountainous areas, and northern Hebei. There was light rain in parts of central and southern Jiangsu, central and southern Anhui, Zhejiang, northern Fujian, western and southeastern Sichuan Basin, central and western Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, and Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia and southern Liaoning. Among them, parts of northern Tibet have 6-7 winds. There will be winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the southern waters of the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, December 9th – 08:00, December 10th)

[

责编：杨煜 ]