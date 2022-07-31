Home World Heavy rainfall in many places in Pakistan triggered flood relief in Balochistan, the hardest-hit area – yqqlm
Heavy rainfall in many places in Pakistan triggered flood relief in Balochistan, the hardest-hit area

Heavy rainfall in many places in Pakistan triggered flood relief in Balochistan, the hardest-hit area

Rescue is underway in Balochistan, the hardest-hit area of ​​flood-hit areas in Pakistan due to heavy rainfall

2022-07-31

CCTV News Client News Since Pakistan entered the rainy season in June, heavy rainfall has caused floods in many places. As of July 29, heavy rainfall and floods have killed 124 people in Balochistan and damaged about 10,000 houses, of which 6,700 were completely destroyed. On the 29th, the head station reporter Fazal Tawab went to the affected villages around Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province, to learn about the local disaster situation and the progress of the relief work.

Headquarters reporter Fazal Tawab: The areas around Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, Pakistan, were severely affected. I am now in this village called Elnas, where 24 houses were swept away by the flood, and the property in the houses was taken away by the water. The people here are facing a very difficult situation and they are worried. Rescue is currently underway.

A total of 29 districts in Balochistan are currently affected by floods. According to the Ministry of Public Relations of the Pakistani Armed Forces, Pakistani military helicopters have traveled to remote areas to evacuate the trapped people, and at the same time airdropped relief supplies including food and medicine, and established five medical camps in the disaster area.

Nur Ulla, a villager in Elnas Village: The military helicopter came last night (July 28) and rescued people from the flood. After reaching the safety zone, they distributed some food and set up tents. , set everyone up. Now we are in a terrible situation, we have nothing.

See also  New charges for Carlos Ghosn, international arrest warrant for the former Nissan and Renault number one

The floods left thousands homeless and damaged at least six major bridges, according to Balochistan government officials. At the same time, the floods also damaged the railway between the capital of Balochistan province Quetta and the border city of Zahedan in Iran, suspending trade between Pakistan and Iran. The highway from Quetta to Kandahar, Afghanistan, was also blocked by torrential rain and flooding, disrupting transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

